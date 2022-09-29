Crews respond to fire at Summerville apartment complex

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews responded to a fire at a Summerville apartment complex Thursday morning.

A large response of emergency vehicles was at the Summerville Station apartment complex on Old Trolley Road.

The Summerville Fire Department and Summerville Police Department are responding. The American Red Cross could also be seen on the scene.

Authorities are asking people to avoid the area between Old Trolley Road near Midland Parkway.

There was no immediate word on injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

On the scene of a huge fire, EMS, and law enforcement response at Summerville Station Apartment Homes. @Live5News pic.twitter.com/NBTi1VLlmW — Emilie Zuhowski | Live 5 News (@EmilieZuhowski) September 29, 2022

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.