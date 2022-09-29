Deputies searching for missing, endangered 15-year-old

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities are looking for a missing teenager Wednesday night who they consider “endangered.”

Oscar Giovanni Castillo, 15, was last seen at 7 p.m. near 37 Aspen Hall Ct. That is in the Pinecrest subdivision in Bluffton.

Deputies with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office describe Castillo as 5′6″, weighing 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen with a black sweatshirt and black pants with a red stripe.

Anyone who sees Castillo or who may have knowledge of his whereabouts is encouraged to contact dispatch at 843-524-2777.

The Bluffton Police Department is also investigating the case.

Deputies did not say why Castillo is considered “endangered.”

