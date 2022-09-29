SC Lottery
Discovered remains identified as missing Georgetown Co. man

Joseph Wesley Blake
Joseph Wesley Blake(Georgetown PD)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office has identified human remains found Sunday as a man missing for almost two months.

Skeletal remains found under vegetation near 130 Ridge Street in Georgetown were identified as 31-year-old Wesley Blake, Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway said.

Blake’s remains were found on Sunday after a two-day search by the Community United Effort.

Ridgeway said the remains were transported to the Charleston County Coroner’s Office and examined by a forensic anthropologist and a forensic odontologist.

Ridgeway said the examinations, combined with circumstantial evidence and evidence at the scene led to the identification.

Ridgeway said the cause of death is listed as unknown and the manner of death is undetermined.

