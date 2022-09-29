SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Feeling stressed? Study suggests your dog knows

According to a new study, dogs appear to be able to know when a person is stressed.
According to a new study, dogs appear to be able to know when a person is stressed.(Counselling from Pixabay via canva)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - No wonder dogs have earned the title of man’s best friend.

A recent study found that dogs have the ability to know when people are stressed.

According to an article published Wednesday in the journal PLOS One, dogs appear to be able to smell when someone is stressed.

Previous studies have already confirmed dogs can tell when a person is scared or happy. So, for this round of research, those competing scents were eliminated.

The study said that its findings were based on 36 people whose breath and sweat samples were collected during and after a task, with the dogs getting the right emotion nearly 94% of the time.

Our four-legged friends have 220 million olfactory receptors, more than quadrupling the amount humans have.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Schools, colleges and government offices are closing or adjusting schedules because of possible...
CLOSINGS & CANCELLATIONS: Schools, government offices, attractions announce plans
A hurricane watch is now in effect from the South Carolina-Georgia line to the Charleston...
FIRST ALERT: Ian upgraded back to hurricane, aims for SC coast
Officials say two people were killed and several people were injured in an early-morning fire...
Officials: 2 dead in Summerville apartment fire
Three Charleston County municipalities plan to distribute sandbags to residents Wednesday to...
SANDBAGS: These municipalities are offering sandbags for residents
Gov. Henry McMaster urged South Carolinians to prepare for the arrival of Hurricane Ian but...
McMaster declares state of emergency ahead of Ian’s arrival

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Ian
A hurricane watch is now in effect from the South Carolina-Georgia line to the Charleston...
FIRST ALERT: Ian upgraded back to hurricane, aims for SC coast
FILE – This image shows the official seal for the National Security Agency. A former NSA...
Ex-NSA worker charged with trying to sell US secrets
Gov. Henry McMaster and other state leaders are holding the conference, which is set to start...
McMaster: ‘The real danger we have is human error’
FILE - Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock performs at the 2018 Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Del.,...
Father, teenage son charged in killing of rapper PnB Rock