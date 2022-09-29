FIRST ALERT: Hurricane warning in effect for entire SC coast

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - The National Hurricane Center has issued a hurricane warning that extends across the entire South Carolina coastline from the Savannah River to Little River Inlet as Tropical Storm Ian slowly churns toward the Palmetto State.

Ian is expected to become a hurricane again Thursday night make landfall as a hurricane on Friday.

A hurricane watch remains in effect for portions of the Lowcountry in addition to tropical storm warnings and watches already in effect.

The hurricane watch covers the South Carolina coast from the Charleston-Georgetown County line south to the South Carolina-Georgia line. The same area, which includes Charleston, coastal Coastal Colleton, Beaufort and coastal Jasper Counties, is also under a Storm Surge Warning.

Charleston, Berkeley, Beaufort, Coastal Colleton and Jasper Counties are now under a tropical storm warning, meaning tropical storm-force winds are expected within 36 hours. Dorchester and inland Colleton Counties were placed under a tropical storm watch Tuesday night as well.

A storm surge watch is also in effect for Charleston, coastal Colleton and Beaufort Counties.

A tropical storm watch is issued when a tropical cyclone containing winds of 39 to 73 mph or higher poses a possible threat, generally within 48 hours. These winds may be accompanied by storm surge, coastal flooding, and/or river flooding. The watch does not mean that tropical storm conditions will occur. It only means that these conditions are possible.

The National Hurricane Center says a storm surge watch is defined as the possibility of life-threatening inundation from rising water moving inland from the shoreline somewhere within the specified area, generally within 48 hours, in association with a tropical, subtropical, or post-tropical cyclone.

Preliminary forecasts show that two to four feet of peak storm surge is possible Thursday or Friday.

Ian expected to strengthen back into hurricane before SC landfall

At 11 a.m., the center of Tropical Storm Ian was located near latitude 28.7 North, longitude 80.4 West, .

Ian is moving toward the north-northeast near 9 mph. A turn toward the north is expected late Thursday, followed by a turn toward the north-northwest with an increase in forward speed Friday night.

On the forecast track, Ian will approach the coast of South Carolina on Friday. The center will move farther inland across the Carolinas Friday night and Saturday.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 70 mph with higher gusts. Ian is expected to become a hurricane again Thursday night and make landfall as a hurricane on Friday, with rapid weakening forecast after landfall.

Ian is a large cyclone. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 415 miles from the center.

A NOAA CMAN station at the Saint Johns County pier in Saint Augustine Beach recently reported a sustained wind of 53 mph and a gust of 61 mph. A WeatherSTEM station reported a gust of 74 mph was reported at Marineland, Florida.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 987 mb or 29.15 inches.

Ian makes landfall in southwest Florida as Category 4 storm

Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida, swamping streets with water and smashing trees along the coast while moving at a crawl that threatened catastrophic flooding across a wide area.

Barely an hour after the massive storm trudged ashore, a coastal sheriff’s office reported that it was already getting a significant number of calls from people trapped in homes. The hurricane’s center struck near Cayo Costa, a protected barrier island just west of heavily populated Fort Myers.

Mark Pritchett stepped outside his home in Venice around the time the hurricane came ashore about 35 miles to the south. He called it “terrifying.”

“I literally couldn’t stand against the wind,” Pritchett wrote in a text message. “Rain shooting like needles. My street is a river. Limbs and trees down. And the worst is yet to come.”

The Category 4 storm slammed the coast with 150 mph winds and pushed a wall of storm surge accumulated during its slow march over the Gulf of Mexico. More than 1 million Florida homes and businesses were without electricity. The storm previously tore into Cuba, killing two people and bringing down the country’s electrical grid.

About 2.5 million people were ordered to evacuate southwest Florida before Ian hit, but by law, no one could be forced to flee. Though expected to weaken to a tropical storm as it marched inland at about 9 mph, Ian’s hurricane-force winds were likely to be felt well into central Florida.

“This is going to be a nasty nasty day, two days,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said, stressing that people in Ian’s path along the coast should rush to the safest possible shelter and stay there.

In Naples, the first floor of a fire station was inundated with about 3 feet of water and firefighters worked to salvage gear from a firetruck stuck outside the garage in even deeper water, a video posted by the Naples Fire Department showed. Naples is in Collier County, where the sheriff’s department reported on Facebook that it was getting “a significant number of calls of people trapped by water in their homes” and that it would prioritize reaching people “reporting life-threatening medical emergencies in deep water.”

Ian’s windspeed at landfall tied it for the fifth-strongest hurricane to strike the U.S., along with several other storms. Among them was Hurricane Charley, which hit almost the same spot on Florida’s coast in August 2004, killing 10 people and inflicting $14 billion in damage.

Ian could bring heavy rain, strong winds, isolated tornado chance to Lowcountry by end of week

Live 5 Meteorologist Chris Holtzman has the latest on the track of Hurricane Ian now that it has made landfall in Florida.

The storm, which was set to make landfall in Florida as a Category 4 hurricane was expected to quickly deteriorate to a Category 1 because of the combination of moving over land and wind shear, Live 5 Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh said.

Meteorologist Joey Sovine said the storm was expected to further weaken to a tropical storm by the time it arrives over Georgia and South Carolina.

Rain totals expected between Thursday night and Friday night could reach three to six inches inland and four to eight inches on the coast, he said.

Winds could reach gusts of 25 to 30 mph on Wednesday, 30 to 40 mph on Thursday, and up to 60 mph on Friday.

The areas under the storm surge warning could see a surge of three to five feet on top of high tides, which come at 11 a.m. and p.m. Thursday and at noon on Friday.

There is a chance for isolated tornadoes, beach erosion and dangerous surf.

⚠️FIRST ALERT: EXPECTED IAN IMPACTS



Here are the latest expectations from Hurricane Ian. We do expect Ian to weaken to a tropical storm by the time it arrives here. If the storm is stronger than currently anticipated, the wind gusts may be increased by 10 - 20 mph on Friday. pic.twitter.com/ZNdX2hDzjZ — Joey Sovine Live 5 (@JoeySovine) September 28, 2022

