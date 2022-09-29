FIRST ALERT: Police reopen road after 3-vehicle crash in Mt. Pleasant
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Police Department says a road is back open after a three-vehicle crash on Thursday.
Police tweeted about the crash at Long Point Road and Belle Point Drive around 4:30 p.m. They said Long Point Road reopened around 5:15 p.m.
The details of the crash have not been released.
Officers are on scene with a three car collision at Long Point Road and Belle Point Drive. Traffic is be directed onto Egypt Road to get around the scene. #chstrfc ^dc— Mount Pleasant PD (@MountPleasantPD) September 29, 2022
