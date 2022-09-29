Lifeguards closing water on Hilton Head

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WTOC) - Lifeguards closed the water on Hilton Heal but folks are definitely watching the forecast and also watching the tide. That goes for locals as well as the visitors.

The surf has gotten heavier throughout the day.

But that hasn’t stopped people from coming to look at the storm as it slowly gets closer.

In addition to the locals, many of them are part time residents. Many say they were already here when Ian changed direction and put the South Carolina coast in its sights.

They’re also watching and waiting, deciding what to do next.

“I’m ready to rearrange our flight if I need to. I’m not going to really worry. I just like looking at it,” Visitor from Kentucky Jim Tilburg said.

