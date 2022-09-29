Officials: 1 killed in Summerville apartment fire

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials say one person was killed and several people were injured in an early-morning fire at a Summerville apartment complex.

Town of Summerville spokesperson Mary Edwards said firefighters received a call to the Summerville Station apartment complex on Old Trolley Road just before 3 a.m. Thursday with reports of multiple people trapped in the fire.

Firefighters arrived to find one building fully involved and fire spreading to the next building.

Several people were standing outside of the building with burn injuries, Edwards said.

Four residents and three officers from the Summerville Police Department were transported to the hospital with injuries, Edwards said. The officers have been released.

Edwards said more than 50 firefighters from Summerville Fire-Rescue, North Charleston and Dorchester Fire Department responded to the fire.

Crews spent more than three hours putting the fire out. Crews searched the buildings afterward and located one person who had died, Edwards said.

The American Red Cross said at least 36 units were destroyed in the fire. The organization said volunteers are assisting those impacted with food, water, blankets and financial assistance.

State fire marshals and agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating the cause of the fire.

Authorities are asking people to avoid the area between Old Trolley Road near Midland Parkway.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

DISASTER RESPONSE UPDATE: A fire at the Summerville Station Apartments early this morning destroyed at least 36 units. The Red Cross is on scene providing food, water, blankets & financial assistance to those impacted. pic.twitter.com/AqaM9g1UtL — Red Cross South Carolina (@RedCrossSC) September 29, 2022

On the scene of a huge fire, EMS, and law enforcement response at Summerville Station Apartment Homes. @Live5News pic.twitter.com/NBTi1VLlmW — Emilie Zuhowski | Live 5 News (@EmilieZuhowski) September 29, 2022

