SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Pawleys Island closes North and South Causeways ahead of Ian

Pawleys Island closes North and South Causeways ahead of Ian
Pawleys Island closes North and South Causeways ahead of Ian(Pawleys Island PD)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) - Pawleys Island has closed both North and South Causeways due to road hazards.

The National Weather Service issued a Hurricane Warning and Storm Surge Warning for all of the Grand Strand at 11 a.m. Friday.

The city said the roads will not reopen until flood waters have receded.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Schools, colleges and government offices are closing or adjusting schedules because of possible...
CLOSINGS & CANCELLATIONS: Schools, government offices, attractions announce plans
A hurricane watch is now in effect from the South Carolina-Georgia line to the Charleston...
FIRST ALERT: Hurricane warning in effect for entire SC coast
Officials say two people were killed and several people were injured in an early-morning fire...
Officials: 2 dead in Summerville apartment fire
Three Charleston County municipalities plan to distribute sandbags to residents Wednesday to...
SANDBAGS: These municipalities are offering sandbags for residents
Gov. Henry McMaster urged South Carolinians to prepare for the arrival of Hurricane Ian but...
McMaster declares state of emergency ahead of Ian’s arrival

Latest News

It happened on SC 179 around 12:20 p.m. near the Beaufort area.
Troopers: Motorcyclist killed in Beaufort Co. crash
The driver of the Lexus Sedan was pronounced deceased at the scene and the driver of the...
One dead, one injured after fatal Orangeburg tractor-trailer collision
A crash on I-26 has two left eastbound lanes closed Wednesday morning.
FIRST ALERT: Crash closes lanes on I-26
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: 1 killed in single-vehicle crash in Orangeburg Co.
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: 1 killed in single-vehicle crash in Orangeburg Co.