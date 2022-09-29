SC Lottery
Police investigating deadly North Charleston shooting

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
[INSERT CAPTION HERE](Live 5/File)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a deadly Tuesday night shooting.

Officers responded to Cypress River Apartments on Blue House Road for a reported shooting.

When they arrived, they found a man dead inside his vehicle near building 300, police said.

A police report states officers found shell casings next to the vehicle.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the North Charleston Police Department at 843-554-5700.

