Police investigating deadly North Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a deadly Tuesday night shooting.

Officers responded to Cypress River Apartments on Blue House Road for a reported shooting.

When they arrived, they found a man dead inside his vehicle near building 300, police said.

A police report states officers found shell casings next to the vehicle.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the North Charleston Police Department at 843-554-5700.

