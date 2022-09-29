Red Cross: At least 36 units destroyed in Summerville apartment fire

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews responded to a fire at a Summerville apartment complex Thursday morning.

A large response of emergency vehicles was at the Summerville Station apartment complex on Old Trolley Road.

The Summerville Fire Department and Summerville Police Department responded. The American Red Cross could also be seen on the scene.

The American Red Cross said at least 36 units were destroyed in the fire. The organization said volunteers are assisting those impacted with food, water, blankets and financial assistance.

Authorities are asking people to avoid the area between Old Trolley Road near Midland Parkway.

There was no immediate word on injuries.

