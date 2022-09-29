South Carolina energy companies are preparing for outages during storm

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As Hurricane Ian continues its path, Dominion Energy wants its customers to know safety is the priority before, during and after the storm.

Dominion Energy officials say if you encounter downed power lines stay back. It’s always best to assume they are energized and very dangerous. Officials also ask that you report any downed power lines immediately.

Here are a few tips Dominion recommends you follow to stay safe during the storm:

Create an emergency kit with flashlights, batteries, and a portable radio

Prepare a supply of bottled water and non-perishable foods

Charge your cell phones and other electronic devices fully before the storm arrives

Prepare a first-aid kit with bandages, anti-bacterial wipes, over-the-counter medications, and prescription medications

Protect sensitive electronics with surge protectors or unplug them

Make sure portable generators are fueled and that you know how to connect it and operate the unit safely

Paul Fischer, a spokesman with Dominion Energy, recommends customers download the Dominion Energy app. Customers can conveniently report a power outage and track restoration efforts.

Dominion Energy officials say they are staying on their toes to ensure the safety and comfort of their customers.

Click here to download the Dominion Energy app.

Another South Carolina utility provider, Santee Cooper, is also prepared for the anticipated effects of Hurricane Ian.

Officials say they will make every effort to keep electricity flowing across the state.

To report any power outages, call 888-769-7688 or click here.

