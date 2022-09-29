SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Trident Medical urges people to stock up on medications, supplies ahead of Ian

Before hurricane Ian starts impacting the Lowcountry, leaders at Trident Medical Center say...
Before hurricane Ian starts impacting the Lowcountry, leaders at Trident Medical Center say people should be stocking up on medication and supplies.(Live 5)
By Rey Llerena
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Before hurricane Ian starts impacting the Lowcountry, leaders at Trident Medical Center say people should be stocking up on medication and supplies.

Officials who work for the Lowcountry hospital system understand that patients are tired of hearing about warnings, whether it be for storms or COVID, but they stress that being ready now will help keep people safe later.

Assistant Facility Medical Director Kenneth Perry said during a storm, medications become a big concern, especially for people at the end of their prescription.

He said if pharmacies lose power during a storm, it could be a day or two before they can refill prescriptions again.

It is not just medications, though.

Officials also stress getting extra medical supplies, like oxygen for family members who are dependent, ahead of the storm just in case.

Perry also said when the storm hits, hospital resources may be stretched thin.

“Know that we’re there to take care of you, but at some point, depending on what happens, sometimes even those that are there to provide can’t do as much just given the resources at that moment,” Perry said. “We want you to take the opportunity now to do what’s important and to keep yourself and your family safe.”

Perry said another way people can help is by reaching out to neighbors to see if they need power or extra supplies to ride out the storm.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Schools, colleges and government offices are closing or adjusting schedules because of possible...
CLOSINGS & CANCELLATIONS: Schools, government offices, attractions announce plans
A hurricane watch is now in effect from the South Carolina-Georgia line to the Charleston...
FIRST ALERT: Ian upgraded back to hurricane, aims for SC coast
Officials say two people were killed and several people were injured in an early-morning fire...
Officials: 2 dead in Summerville apartment fire
Three Charleston County municipalities plan to distribute sandbags to residents Wednesday to...
SANDBAGS: These municipalities are offering sandbags for residents
Gov. Henry McMaster urged South Carolinians to prepare for the arrival of Hurricane Ian but...
McMaster declares state of emergency ahead of Ian’s arrival

Latest News

Schools, colleges and government offices are closing or adjusting schedules because of possible...
CLOSINGS & CANCELLATIONS: Schools, government offices, attractions announce plans
The Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority is announcing several updates in light of...
CARTA announces adjustments, suspending Friday service
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Mt. Pleasant Mayor: There's 'no downside to overpreparing' for Ian
The county has moved to OPCON 1, which means a disaster or emergency is imminent.
Charleston County under state of emergency: What you need to know