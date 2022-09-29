Trident Medical urges people to stock up on medications, supplies ahead of Ian

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Before hurricane Ian starts impacting the Lowcountry, leaders at Trident Medical Center say people should be stocking up on medication and supplies.

Officials who work for the Lowcountry hospital system understand that patients are tired of hearing about warnings, whether it be for storms or COVID, but they stress that being ready now will help keep people safe later.

Assistant Facility Medical Director Kenneth Perry said during a storm, medications become a big concern, especially for people at the end of their prescription.

He said if pharmacies lose power during a storm, it could be a day or two before they can refill prescriptions again.

It is not just medications, though.

Officials also stress getting extra medical supplies, like oxygen for family members who are dependent, ahead of the storm just in case.

Perry also said when the storm hits, hospital resources may be stretched thin.

“Know that we’re there to take care of you, but at some point, depending on what happens, sometimes even those that are there to provide can’t do as much just given the resources at that moment,” Perry said. “We want you to take the opportunity now to do what’s important and to keep yourself and your family safe.”

Perry said another way people can help is by reaching out to neighbors to see if they need power or extra supplies to ride out the storm.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.