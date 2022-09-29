SC Lottery
Troopers: Motorcyclist killed in Beaufort Co. crash

It happened on SC 179 around 12:20 p.m. near the Beaufort area.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 10:17 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a Wednesday crash that left one person dead.

A 2022 Dodge Charger sedan was traveling west and attempted to turn left onto Callawassie Drive. The sedan was then hit by a 2018 Harley Davidson motorcycle traveling east, according to Master Trooper James Miller.

The rider of the motorcyclist was killed, Miller said.

The Beaufort County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

