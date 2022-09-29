SC Lottery
WATCH LIVE: McMaster, state leaders give updates as Ian approaches

Source: Live 5
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As Tropical Storm Ian inches closer and closer to the coast of South Carolina, state leaders are holding a new briefing on the state’s efforts to prepare.

Gov. Henry McMaster and other state leaders will provide that update from the state’s Emergency Operations Center in West Columbia. The briefing is set to begin at 4 p.m.

DON’T SEE LIVE VIDEO ABOVE? Click here to watch.

They are expected to go over the latest advisories on Tropical Storm Ian, which is forecasted to restrengthen into a hurricane before making landfall in South Carolina.

Currently, the state’s entire coast is under a hurricane warning.

At Wednesday’s news conference, McMaster declared a state of emergency but did not order evacuations.

On the forecast track, Ian will approach the coast of South Carolina on Friday.

