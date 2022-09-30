SC Lottery
Biden approves federal assistance for SC in response to Ian

President Joe Biden is ordering federal assistance to South Carolina as Hurricane Ian barrels...
President Joe Biden is ordering federal assistance to South Carolina as Hurricane Ian barrels closer to the state.(MGN)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 12:19 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - President Joe Biden is ordering federal assistance to South Carolina as Hurricane Ian barrels closer to the state.

The action authorizes the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate all disaster relief efforts. That includes any effort to help alleviate hardships caused by the storm.

Below is a statement from the order, which was issued late Thursday night.

President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. declared that an emergency exists in the State of South Carolina and ordered Federal assistance to supplement State, tribal and local response efforts due to the emergency conditions resulting from Hurricane Ian beginning on September 25, 2022, and continuing.

Currently, Ian is expected to make landfall in South Carolina on Friday around 2 p.m.

A hurricane warning that extends across the entire South Carolina coastline from the Savannah River to Little River Inlet was issued on Thursday.

