Bodies and floatplane parts recovered from Puget Sound

The bodies of some of the 10 victims and most of a floatplane that crashed in Washington...
The bodies of some of the 10 victims and most of a floatplane that crashed in Washington state’s Puget Sound have been recovered.
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 9:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SEATTLE (AP) — The bodies of some of the 10 victims and most of a floatplane that crashed in Washington state’s Puget Sound earlier this month have been recovered.

The Seattle Times reports Island County Emergency Management confirmed Thursday that multiple bodies were recovered, but officials weren’t yet able to confirm the number.

National Transportation Safety Board Chair Jennifer Homendy said Thursday that about 80% of the plane, including the engine, was recovered and brought to the surface using remotely operated vessels. Recovery efforts started Tuesday in a shipping channel near Whidbey Island.

The September 4 flight was traveling from San Juan Island to suburban Seattle when it crashed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

