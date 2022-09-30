SC Lottery
Charleston International Airport airfield closed

By Steven Ardary
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The airfield at Charleston International Airport was closed Friday morning as Hurricane Ian continues to impact Charleston and the Lowcountry.

Airport spokesperson Spencer Pryor said the airfield would remain closed until 6 a.m. Saturday.

The airport previously announced the airfield would close once wind speeds reached 35 knots.

