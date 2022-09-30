Crews use high-water vehicle to rescue residents, pets after Pawleys Island home floods
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) - The Midway Fire Department performed a water rescue in Pawleys Island after the first floor of a home flooded Friday morning.
According to Pawleys Island police, Midway FD crews rescued residents and pets in the 300 block of Myrtle Ave.
Midway FD used its high water vehicle and said everyone is ok but it was a scary situation.
The Pawleys Island Causeway closed Friday morning after quick-rising water flooded the north and southbound lanes.
