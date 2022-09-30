Downtown Charleston parking garages fill up as Ian approaches

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As of Thursday evening, two parking garages in Charleston still have parking spots available free of charge ahead of Hurricane Ian.

One of those garages is at 34 St. Philip St. That city of Charleston garage had 200 spaces open up because of college student evacuations. People may now park there free of charge until 5 p.m. Saturday.

The other garage, owned by Charleston County, at 90 Cumberland St. has at least 200 spaces still available, according to city spokesperson Jack O’Toole. Parking in that garage is free until noon on Sunday.

All other city garages are believed to be full, O’Toole said.

City officials say anyone using the garages must follow the following process:

Vehicles need to be removed by the designated time to be eligible for free parking.

Pull a ticket upon entering

When leaving – Press the black “assistance” button on the upper right-hand side of the call box. An attendant will respond to assist you.

State you were parking to avoid flooding.

Provide your name and address when requested.

Insert your ticket into the machine (if you have not already done so)

The attendant will raise the gate for you to exit

No boats, trailers or golf carts will be allowed in garages.

Below is a list of garages that opened up to city residents and quickly filled up in a matter of hours.

Aquarium Garage – 24 Calhoun Street

East Bay/ Prioleau – 25 Prioleau Street

Queen Street – 93 Queen Street

Visitor Center – 63 Mary Street

99 West Edge – 99 West Edge Street

