SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

FIRST ALERT: Flooding closing roads around Charleston

Flooding has caused several road closures around the area Friday.
Flooding has caused several road closures around the area Friday.(Storyblocks)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 5:59 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As Hurricane Ian moves onshore, rain is causing problems for motorists around the Charleston area.

Flooding has caused several road closures around the area Friday.

Here is a list of roads closed because of flooding:

Charleston:

  • Ashley River Road at Rhett Butler Drive
  • Barre Street between Montague and Beaufain Street
  • Bogard Street between Norman and President Streets
  • Cumberland Street between E. Bay Street and Concord Street.
  • Fishburne Street at Hagood Avenue
  • Haygood Street at the intersection of Haygood Street and Line Street.
  • Wentworth Street from Lockwood Drive to Gadsen Street

Additionally, the St. Johns Fire District is reporting a large tree down at 2300 Bohicket Road that is completely blocking the roadway.

The Isle of Palms Police Department says they are seeing standing water along multiple roads and are urging motorists to use caution if they must be on the roads.

Officials are reminding everyone to not drive around or through barricades.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A hurricane watch is now in effect from the South Carolina-Georgia line to the Charleston...
FIRST ALERT: Hurricane conditions expected along Carolina coast by Friday afternoon
Schools, colleges and government offices are closing or adjusting schedules because of possible...
CLOSINGS & CANCELLATIONS: Schools, government offices, attractions, hospitals announce plans
Officials say two people were killed and several people were injured in an early-morning fire...
Officials: 2 dead in Summerville apartment fire
The county has moved to OPCON 1, which means a disaster or emergency is imminent.
Charleston County under state of emergency: What you need to know
Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg urged residents to stay home Friday as Ian approaches the...
Charleston Mayor: ‘We are taking this storm seriously’

Latest News

Power outages are being reported as wind and rain from Hurricane Ian are expected to impact the...
POWER OUTAGES: Hurricane Ian’s impact on the Lowcountry
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: 11 p.m. Hurricane Ian update
Source: Live 5
TRACKING IAN: 11 p.m. update with Bill Walsh
As of Thursday evening, two parking garages in Charleston still have parking spots available...
Downtown Charleston parking garages fill up as Ian approaches