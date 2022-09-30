FIRST ALERT: Flooding closing roads around Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As Hurricane Ian moves onshore, rain is causing problems for motorists around the Charleston area.

Flooding has caused several road closures around the area Friday.

Here is a list of roads closed because of flooding:

Charleston:

Ashley River Road at Rhett Butler Drive

Barre Street between Montague and Beaufain Street

Bogard Street between Norman and President Streets

Cumberland Street between E. Bay Street and Concord Street.

Fishburne Street at Hagood Avenue

Haygood Street at the intersection of Haygood Street and Line Street.

Wentworth Street from Lockwood Drive to Gadsen Street

Additionally, the St. Johns Fire District is reporting a large tree down at 2300 Bohicket Road that is completely blocking the roadway.

The Isle of Palms Police Department says they are seeing standing water along multiple roads and are urging motorists to use caution if they must be on the roads.

Officials are reminding everyone to not drive around or through barricades.

