FIRST ALERT: Flooding, downed trees closing roads around Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As Hurricane Ian moves onshore, rain is causing problems for motorists around the Charleston area.

Flooding has caused several road closures around the area Friday.

Law enforcement officials are encouraging only essential travel Friday morning.

Here is a list of roads closed because of flooding:

Charleston County:

Ashley Avenue at Sabin Street

Ashley River Road at Rhett Butler Drive

Bogard Street between Norman and President Streets

Bogard Street at President and U.S. Highway 17

Cumberland Street between E. Bay and Concord Streets

Haygood Street at Line Street

South Market Street between Church and State Streets

U.S. Highway 17S at Wantoot Boulevard has lanes partially blocked

Several other streets in downtown Charleston are under a warning. A complete list of those roads can be found here

A downed tree on Bohicket Road has been cleared.

Please stay off the roads. This tree was leaning over Bohicket Road near Edanvale Road on Johns Island when it fell onto a car that was passing under it earlier this morning. No injuries. Power lines are also down. The road is closed. #HurricaneIan #chswx #chsnews pic.twitter.com/8Xnz9i0jck — Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (@ChasCoSheriff) September 30, 2022

The Isle of Palms Police Department says they are seeing standing water along multiple roads and are urging motorists to use caution if they must be on the roads.

Crews with the Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District are responding to Pinckney Street and Liberty Street in McClellanville for a tree on a power line.

Crews on scene Pinckney Street and Liberty St in McClellanville tree down on power line @domenergysc is on scene. pic.twitter.com/xDsm9cD1nc — AMFD PIO (@AMCFD) September 30, 2022

Dorchester County:

Dorchester County officials are reporting a downed tree on Second Texas Road blocking one lane at 6:15 a.m. with crews en route to clear it.

Dorchester County officials say a downed tree at 352 Sandhill Road in Dorchester is blocking both lanes.

The Summerville Police Department is recommending motorists avoid the following roads because of standing water:

Old Trolley Road at Dorchester Road

Bacons Bridge Road at Creekside

Central Avenue at Woodduck Drive

Paradise Point at Bacons Bridge Road

Boone Hill Road at Greenwave Boulevard

Officials are reminding everyone to not drive around or through barricades.

