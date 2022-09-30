FIRST ALERT: Flooding, downed trees closing roads around Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As Hurricane Ian moves onshore, rain is causing problems for motorists around the Charleston area.
Flooding has caused several road closures around the area Friday.
Law enforcement officials are encouraging only essential travel Friday morning.
Here is a list of roads closed because of flooding:
Charleston County:
- Ashley Avenue at Sabin Street
- Ashley River Road at Rhett Butler Drive
- Bogard Street between Norman and President Streets
- Bogard Street at President and U.S. Highway 17
- Cumberland Street between E. Bay and Concord Streets
- Haygood Street at Line Street
- South Market Street between Church and State Streets
- U.S. Highway 17S at Wantoot Boulevard has lanes partially blocked
- Several other streets in downtown Charleston are under a warning. A complete list of those roads can be found here.
A downed tree on Bohicket Road has been cleared.
The Isle of Palms Police Department says they are seeing standing water along multiple roads and are urging motorists to use caution if they must be on the roads.
Crews with the Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District are responding to Pinckney Street and Liberty Street in McClellanville for a tree on a power line.
Dorchester County:
Dorchester County officials are reporting a downed tree on Second Texas Road blocking one lane at 6:15 a.m. with crews en route to clear it.
Dorchester County officials say a downed tree at 352 Sandhill Road in Dorchester is blocking both lanes.
The Summerville Police Department is recommending motorists avoid the following roads because of standing water:
- Old Trolley Road at Dorchester Road
- Bacons Bridge Road at Creekside
- Central Avenue at Woodduck Drive
- Paradise Point at Bacons Bridge Road
- Boone Hill Road at Greenwave Boulevard
Officials are reminding everyone to not drive around or through barricades.
