FIRST ALERT: Hurricane Ian pulling away from the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Hurricane Ian made landfall at 2:50 pm near Georgetown. Hurricane Warnings remain in effect along the coast and Tropical Storm Warnings inland. Storm Surge Warnings are also in effect. Most people will continue to experience tropical storm force winds around 40 to 60 mph through this evening. Some will experience higher gusts from 70 to 85 mph closer to the center of the storm. Look for storm surge around 4-7 feet north of the center, likely northern Charleston, Georgetown and Horry Counties. Lower surge numbers in the metro Charleston area thanks to the track being further north and a more off shore wind profile as the tide comes in. However, with the tremendous tropical rainfall, flooding still a good bet in the metro with tide levels around 7-9 feet.

Rain and winds will slowly subside late afternoon into the evening hours as the storm heads towards Florence and up into North Carolina.

RAINFALL: 5-8″.

STORM SURGE: 4-7′ possible north of the center

WIND: Gusts 40 to 60 mph likely with higher gusts to hurricane strength 74 to 85 mph closer to the center..

Extended forecast -

Saturday - Improving conditions, mostly dry, High 79, Low 60.

Sunday - Mostly dry, pleasant, High 78, Low 62.

Monday - A few showers possible, High 76, Low 59.

Tuesday - Dry and nice, High 74, Low 57.

