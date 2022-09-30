SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

FIRST ALERT: Hurricane Ian pulling away from the Lowcountry

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Bill Walsh
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Hurricane Ian made landfall at 2:50 pm near Georgetown. Hurricane Warnings remain in effect along the coast and Tropical Storm Warnings inland. Storm Surge Warnings are also in effect. Most people will continue to experience tropical storm force winds around 40 to 60 mph through this evening. Some will experience higher gusts from 70 to 85 mph closer to the center of the storm. Look for storm surge around 4-7 feet north of the center, likely northern Charleston, Georgetown and Horry Counties. Lower surge numbers in the metro Charleston area thanks to the track being further north and a more off shore wind profile as the tide comes in. However, with the tremendous tropical rainfall, flooding still a good bet in the metro with tide levels around 7-9 feet.

Rain and winds will slowly subside late afternoon into the evening hours as the storm heads towards Florence and up into North Carolina.

RAINFALL: 5-8″.

STORM SURGE: 4-7′ possible north of the center

WIND: Gusts 40 to 60 mph likely with higher gusts to hurricane strength 74 to 85 mph closer to the center..

Extended forecast -

Saturday - Improving conditions, mostly dry, High 79, Low 60.

Sunday - Mostly dry, pleasant, High 78, Low 62.

Monday - A few showers possible, High 76, Low 59.

Tuesday - Dry and nice, High 74, Low 57.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Ian officially made landfall Friday afternoon just south of Georgetown as a Category...
WATCH LIVE: FIRST ALERT: Hurricane Ian makes landfall near Georgetown
Schools, colleges and government offices are closing or adjusting schedules because of possible...
CLOSINGS & CANCELLATIONS: Schools, government offices, attractions, hospitals announce plans
Flooding has caused several road closures around the area Friday.
FIRST ALERT: Flooding, downed trees closing roads around Lowcountry
Officials say two people were killed and several people were injured in an early-morning fire...
Officials: 2 dead in Summerville apartment fire
Power outages are being reported as wind and rain from Hurricane Ian are expected to impact the...
POWER OUTAGES: More than 90K without power across Lowcountry

Latest News

Hurricane Ian officially made landfall Friday afternoon just south of Georgetown as a Category...
WATCH LIVE: FIRST ALERT: Hurricane Ian makes landfall near Georgetown
Charleston County officials say EMS crews have temporarily suspended operations Friday afternoon.
First responders begin sheltering in place amid strong winds
Pawleys Island closes North and South Causeways ahead of Ian
Pawleys Island closes North and South Causeways ahead of Ian
South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster and emergency officials will provide an update on...
Gov. McMaster to provide update on Hurricane Ian