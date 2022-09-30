SC Lottery
First responders begin sheltering in place amid strong winds

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As strong winds continue moving onshore from Hurricane Ian, several agencies have begun temporarily sheltering in place because of risks to their crews.

Here is an updated list of agencies who have suspended operations:

  • CHARLESTON COUNTY EMS.
  • CHARLESTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
  • ISLE OF PALMS FIRE DEPARTMENT
  • CHARLESTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

Officials say service will resume as soon as it is safe.

