Ian downgraded after making landfall near Georgetown

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - The hurricane formerly known as Ian is now a post-tropical cyclone after making landfall just south of Georgetown.

The National Hurricane Center says storm surge warning from south of the South Santee River. That means it remains in effect for Georgetown and Horry Counties.

The entire hurricane watch and warning areas have been discontinued.

But a tropical storm warning has been issued from Edisto Beach in Colleton County north to Cape Fear, North Carolina. That warning means tropical storm conditions are expected within the warning area.

Landfall came at 2:05 p.m. about 55 miles northeast of Charleston.

Hurricane Ian has officially made landfall as of 2:05 p.m. just south of Georgetown, South Carolina, as a Cat 1 Hurricane. — SCEMD (@SCEMD) September 30, 2022

Ian regained its hurricane status Thursday afternoon

At 8 p.m., the center of Post-Tropical Cyclone Ian was located near latitude 34.7 North, longitude 79.3 West,

The cyclone was moving toward the north near 15 mph. Ian is forecast to move farther inland overnight over eastern South Carolina, move across central North Carolina early Saturday and western Virginia by early Sunday.

Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 60 mph with higher gusts. These winds are occurring primarily over water.

Ian should continue to weaken overnight and dissipate over western North Carolina or Virginia late Saturday.

Tropical-storm-force winds still extend outward up to 205 miles from the center.

A NOS station at Johnny Mercer Pier in Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina, recently reported sustained winds of 48 mph with a gust to 58 mph.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 990 mb or 29.23 inches based on surface observations.

