Joint Base Charleston begins damage assessments after Ian

Teams will work to ensure installation facilities, infrastructure and homes are safe.
Teams will work to ensure installation facilities, infrastructure and homes are safe.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Now that Hurricane Ian has made landfall, crews at Joint Base Charleston are beginning the work of combing through the damage.

Those teams will work to ensure installation facilities, infrastructure and homes are safe.

After reviewing the damage, the base will try to restore military and commercial airfield operations.

Joint Base Charleston Commander Col. Michael Freeman says it is important to allow the recovery team to do this assessment so they can get back to normal operations.

“I’m incredibly proud of our emergency managers, emergency responders and our ride-out team, for their work throughout Hurricane Ian,” Freeman said. “They made sure Team Charleston would be ready to withstand challenging weather and were steadfast in their support to the installation even at the height of the storm.

