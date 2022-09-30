Lowcountry NFL Update (Week 2)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

AFC

Carlos Dunlap, DE, Kansas City Chiefs - Had 3 tackles in a 27-24 win over the Chargers. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 7 tackles, 1 TFL and 1 sack this season

John Simpson, OL, Las Vegas Raiders - Played in a 29-23 loss to Arizona

Alex Taylor, OL, Cleveland Brown - Practice squad

NFC

A.J. Green, WR, Arizona Cardinals - Had 3 catches for 16 yards in a 29-23 win over Las Vegas. The Summerville alum has 5 catches for 29 yards

Robert Quinn, DE, Chicago Bears - Had 2 tackles, 1 TFL and 1 sack in a 27-10 loss to Green Bay. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 4 tackles, 1 TFL and 1 sack

Javon Kinlaw, DE, San Francisco 49ers - Had 1 tackle in a 27-7 win over Seattle. The Goose Creek alum has 1 tackle this season

Brett Toth, OL, Philadelphia Eagles - PUP List

Israel Mukuamu, DB, Dallas Cowboys - Had 1 tackle in a 20-17 win over Cincinnati. The former Berkeley DB has 1 tackle this season

