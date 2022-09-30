SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Lowcountry NFL Update (Week 2)

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) during the first half of an NFL football game...
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)(Rick Scuteri | AP)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 9:57 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

AFC

Carlos Dunlap, DE, Kansas City Chiefs - Had 3 tackles in a 27-24 win over the Chargers. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 7 tackles, 1 TFL and 1 sack this season

John Simpson, OL, Las Vegas Raiders - Played in a 29-23 loss to Arizona

Alex Taylor, OL, Cleveland Brown - Practice squad

NFC

A.J. Green, WR, Arizona Cardinals - Had 3 catches for 16 yards in a 29-23 win over Las Vegas. The Summerville alum has 5 catches for 29 yards

Robert Quinn, DE, Chicago Bears - Had 2 tackles, 1 TFL and 1 sack in a 27-10 loss to Green Bay. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 4 tackles, 1 TFL and 1 sack

Javon Kinlaw, DE, San Francisco 49ers - Had 1 tackle in a 27-7 win over Seattle. The Goose Creek alum has 1 tackle this season

Brett Toth, OL, Philadelphia Eagles - PUP List

Israel Mukuamu, DB, Dallas Cowboys - Had 1 tackle in a 20-17 win over Cincinnati. The former Berkeley DB has 1 tackle this season

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Schools, colleges and government offices are closing or adjusting schedules because of possible...
CLOSINGS & CANCELLATIONS: Schools, government offices, attractions, hospitals announce plans
A hurricane watch is now in effect from the South Carolina-Georgia line to the Charleston...
FIRST ALERT: Ian upgraded back to hurricane, aims for SC coast
Officials say two people were killed and several people were injured in an early-morning fire...
Officials: 2 dead in Summerville apartment fire
Three Charleston County municipalities plan to distribute sandbags to residents Wednesday to...
SANDBAGS: These municipalities are offering sandbags for residents
Gov. Henry McMaster urged South Carolinians to prepare for the arrival of Hurricane Ian but...
McMaster declares state of emergency ahead of Ian’s arrival

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Carlos Dunlap (8) forces a fumble by Indianapolis Colts...
Lowcountry NFL Update (Week 3)
Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid spoke to the media on Thursday as the teams preseason camp...
76ers star Joel Embiid speaks from The Citadel: Proud to be an American
VIDEO: Philadelphia 76ers open camp at The Citadel
VIDEO: Philadelphia 76ers open camp at The Citadel
High School Football
Lowcountry high school football schedule (Week 6)