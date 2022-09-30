SC Lottery
Lowcountry NFL Update (Week 3)

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Carlos Dunlap (8) forces a fumble by Indianapolis Colts...
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Carlos Dunlap (8) forces a fumble by Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)(Zach Bolinger | AP)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 10:04 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

AFC

Carlos Dunlap, DE, Kansas City Chiefs - Had 4 tackles and 1 sack in a 20-17 loss to Indianapolis. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 11 tackles, 1 TFL and 2 sacks this season

John Simpson, OL, Las Vegas Raiders - Played in a 24-22 loss to Tennessee

Alex Taylor, OL, Cleveland Brown - Practice squad

NFC

A.J. Green, WR, Arizona Cardinals - Had 0 catches in a 20-12 loss to the Rams. The Summerville alum has 5 catches for 29 yards

Robert Quinn, DE, Chicago Bears - Had 1 tackle in a 23-20 win over Houston. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 5 tackles, 1 TFL and 1 sack

Javon Kinlaw, DE, San Francisco 49ers - Had 1 tackle in an 11-10 loss to Denver. The Goose Creek alum has 2 tackles this season

Brett Toth, OL, Philadelphia Eagles - PUP List

Israel Mukuamu, DB, Dallas Cowboys - Had 2 tackles in a 23-16 win over the Giants. The former Berkeley DB has 3 tackles this season

