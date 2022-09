PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The tail end of a pier on Pawleys Island collapsed Friday afternoon and is floating in the water.

The pier took a beating as Hurricane Ian made landfall just south of Georgetown.

As of now, the collapsed portion of the pier is floating away to the south, according to the Pawleys Island Police Department.

Police tweeted a photo of what is left of the pier (Pawleys Island Police Department's Twitter)

