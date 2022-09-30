SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Police investigating shots fired at Hanahan apartment complex

The Hanahan Police Department is investigating gunshots fired at an apartment complex early...
The Hanahan Police Department is investigating gunshots fired at an apartment complex early Monday morning.(Credit: MGN)
By Bryce Jacquot
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 7:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Hanahan Police Department is investigating gunshots fired at an apartment complex early Monday morning.

Police responded to the South Pointe Apartments in Hanahan around 1:30 a.m. for a shots fired call, according to Hanahan Police Chief Dennis Turner.

On arrival, officers found spent shell casings and after an investigation, determined that no one had been shot, Turner said.

Police say investigators will look into this matter once Hurricane Ian passes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall somewhere between Charleston and Myrtle Beach early...
WATCH LIVE: FIRST ALERT: Hurricane conditions expected along Carolina coast by Friday afternoon
Schools, colleges and government offices are closing or adjusting schedules because of possible...
CLOSINGS & CANCELLATIONS: Schools, government offices, attractions, hospitals announce plans
Officials say two people were killed and several people were injured in an early-morning fire...
Officials: 2 dead in Summerville apartment fire
The county has moved to OPCON 1, which means a disaster or emergency is imminent.
Charleston County under state of emergency: What you need to know
Gov. Henry McMaster said the real danger in a hurricane is human reaction, urging people not to...
McMaster: ‘The real danger we have is human error’

Latest News

Flooding has caused several road closures around the area Friday.
FIRST ALERT: Flooding, downed trees closing roads around Charleston
Power outages are being reported as wind and rain from Hurricane Ian are expected to impact the...
POWER OUTAGES: Hurricane Ian’s impact on the Lowcountry
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: 11 p.m. Hurricane Ian update
Source: Live 5
TRACKING IAN: 11 p.m. update with Bill Walsh