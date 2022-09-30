Police investigating shots fired at Hanahan apartment complex

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Hanahan Police Department is investigating gunshots fired at an apartment complex early Monday morning.

Police responded to the South Pointe Apartments in Hanahan around 1:30 a.m. for a shots fired call, according to Hanahan Police Chief Dennis Turner.

On arrival, officers found spent shell casings and after an investigation, determined that no one had been shot, Turner said.

Police say investigators will look into this matter once Hurricane Ian passes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

