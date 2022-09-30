POWER OUTAGES: Crews working to restore power across Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - More than 71,000 electric customers remained without power at 7 p.m. Friday, down from nearly 150,000 earlier in the afternoon as the Lowcountry felt the effects of the storm.

Ian made landfall at 2:05 p.m. just south of Georgetown, the National Weather Service reported. But well before that, the number of outages were already approaching the 100,000-mark.

Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy is reporting fewer than 50,000 Lowcountry customers without power, down from just under 100,000 at 3:30 p.m.

Click here to view the most up-to-date outage map.

Charleston County: 37,687

Berkeley County: 5,306

Dorchester County: 4,706

Colleton County: 3

Beaufort County: 62

Orangeburg County: 2,128

Outages can be reported through the Dominion Energy app or by calling 888-333-4465 or by texting 467234.

Berkeley Electric Cooperative

The Berkeley Electric Cooperative is reporting just under 7,000 outages as of 7 p.m. across the Tri-County area, down from more than 27,000 at 3:30 p.m.

Click here to view the most up-to-date outage map.

Charleston County: 1,032

Berkeley County: 5,658

Dorchester County: 269

Outages can be reported by calling 888-253-4232.

Edisto Electric Cooperative

Edisto Electric is reporting a total of 1,232 customers impacted by active outages as of 7 p.m. Friday.

Click here to view the most up-to-date outage map.

Berkeley County: 1

Dorchester County: 715

Orangeburg County: 516

Outages can be reported by calling 800-433-3292.

Coastal Electric Cooperative

The Coastal Electric Cooperative reported no outages in Lowcountry counties.

Click here to view the most up-to-date outage map.

Colleton County: 0

Dorchester County: 0

Outages can be reported by calling 843-538-5800.

Santee Electric Cooperative

The Santee Electric Cooperative reported 8,623 outages as of 7 p.m. in Lowcountry counties.

Click here to view the most up-to-date outage map.

Berkeley County: 251

Georgetown County: 4,913

Williamsburg County: 3,459

Santee Electric Coop customers can report outages by calling 1-888-239-2300.

Santee Cooper

Santee Cooper reported more than 37,214 customers impacted by active outages as of 7 p.m., but more than 32,000 of those outages were reported in Horry County.

Click here to view the most up-to-date outage map.

Charleston County: 0

Berkeley County: 978

Georgetown County: 3,925

Williamsburg County: 0

Santee Cooper customers can report outages by calling 888-769-7688.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.