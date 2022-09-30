POWER OUTAGES: Crews working to restore power across Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - More than 71,000 electric customers remained without power at 7 p.m. Friday, down from nearly 150,000 earlier in the afternoon as the Lowcountry felt the effects of the storm.
Ian made landfall at 2:05 p.m. just south of Georgetown, the National Weather Service reported. But well before that, the number of outages were already approaching the 100,000-mark.
Dominion Energy
Dominion Energy is reporting fewer than 50,000 Lowcountry customers without power, down from just under 100,000 at 3:30 p.m.
Click here to view the most up-to-date outage map.
- Charleston County: 37,687
- Berkeley County: 5,306
- Dorchester County: 4,706
- Colleton County: 3
- Beaufort County: 62
- Orangeburg County: 2,128
Outages can be reported through the Dominion Energy app or by calling 888-333-4465 or by texting 467234.
Berkeley Electric Cooperative
The Berkeley Electric Cooperative is reporting just under 7,000 outages as of 7 p.m. across the Tri-County area, down from more than 27,000 at 3:30 p.m.
Click here to view the most up-to-date outage map.
- Charleston County: 1,032
- Berkeley County: 5,658
- Dorchester County: 269
Outages can be reported by calling 888-253-4232.
Edisto Electric Cooperative
Edisto Electric is reporting a total of 1,232 customers impacted by active outages as of 7 p.m. Friday.
Click here to view the most up-to-date outage map.
- Berkeley County: 1
- Dorchester County: 715
- Orangeburg County: 516
Outages can be reported by calling 800-433-3292.
Coastal Electric Cooperative
The Coastal Electric Cooperative reported no outages in Lowcountry counties.
Click here to view the most up-to-date outage map.
- Colleton County: 0
- Dorchester County: 0
Outages can be reported by calling 843-538-5800.
Santee Electric Cooperative
The Santee Electric Cooperative reported 8,623 outages as of 7 p.m. in Lowcountry counties.
Click here to view the most up-to-date outage map.
- Berkeley County: 251
- Georgetown County: 4,913
- Williamsburg County: 3,459
Santee Electric Coop customers can report outages by calling 1-888-239-2300.
Santee Cooper
Santee Cooper reported more than 37,214 customers impacted by active outages as of 7 p.m., but more than 32,000 of those outages were reported in Horry County.
Click here to view the most up-to-date outage map.
- Charleston County: 0
- Berkeley County: 978
- Georgetown County: 3,925
- Williamsburg County: 0
Santee Cooper customers can report outages by calling 888-769-7688.
