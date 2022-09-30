POWER OUTAGES: Hurricane Ian’s impact on the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Power outages are being reported as wind and rain from Hurricane Ian are expected to impact the Lowcountry on Friday.

Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy is reporting 2,780 customers impacted by 50 active outages as of 5:30 a.m. Friday morning.

Click here to view the most up-to-date outage map.

Outages can be reported through the Dominion Energy app or by calling 888-333-4465 or by texting 467234.

Berkeley Electric Cooperative

Berkeley Electric is reporting 90 outages as of 5:30 a.m. across Charleston and Berkeley counties.

Click here to view the most up-to-date outage map.

Outages can be reported by calling 888-253-4232.

Santee Cooper

Click here to view the most up-to-date outage map.

Santee Cooper customers can report outages by calling 888-769-7688.

Edisto Electric

Edisto Electric is reporting 54 outages as of 5:30 a.m. Friday morning.

Click here to view the most up-to-date outage map.

Outages can be reported by calling 800-433-3292.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

