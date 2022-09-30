POWER OUTAGES: More than 145K without power across Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - More than an hour-and-a-half after Hurricane Ian made landfall, power outages increased as winds and periods of heavy rain caused headaches for electric utilities.

As of 3:30 p.m., a total of 145,301 outages were reported from various utilities across the Lowcountry region.

Ian made landfall at 2:05 p.m. just south of Georgetown, the National Weather Service reported. But well before that, the number of outages were already approaching the 100,000-mark.

Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy is reporting more than 99,000 Lowcountry customers impacted by 779 active outages as of 3:00 p.m. Friday.

Charleston County: 61,971

Berkeley County: 11,684

Dorchester County: 19,688

Colleton County: 60

Beaufort County: 406

Orangeburg County: 6,094

Outages can be reported through the Dominion Energy app or by calling 888-333-4465 or by texting 467234.

Berkeley Electric Cooperative

The Berkeley Electric Cooperative is reporting more than 27,000 outages as of 3:30 p.m. across the Tri-County area.

Charleston County: 7,647

Berkeley County: 19,544

Dorchester County: 735

Outages can be reported by calling 888-253-4232.

Edisto Electric Cooperative

Edisto Electric is reporting a total of 1,970 customers impacted by active outages as of 1:15 p.m. Friday.

Berkeley County: 0

Dorchester County: 1,216

Orangeburg County: 52

Outages can be reported by calling 800-433-3292.

Coastal Electric Cooperative

The Coastal Electric Cooperative reported just 15 outages in Dorchester County.

Colleton County: 0

Dorchester County: 15

Outages can be reported by calling 843-538-5800.

Santee Electric Cooperative

The Santee Electric Cooperative reported almost 10,000 outages as of 3:30 p.m. in Lowcountry counties.

Berkeley County: 254

Georgetown County: 5,448

Williamsburg County: 3,955

Santee Electric Coop customers can report outages by calling 1-888-239-2300.

Santee Cooper

Santee Cooper reported 32,156 customers impacted by active outages as of 3:30 p.m., but the majority, nearly 80% of them, were in Horry County.

Charleston County: 0

Berkeley County: 1,023

Georgetown County: 5,509

Williamsburg County: 0

Horry County: 25,624

Santee Cooper customers can report outages by calling 888-769-7688.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

