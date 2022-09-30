POWER OUTAGES: More than 145K without power across Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - More than an hour-and-a-half after Hurricane Ian made landfall, power outages increased as winds and periods of heavy rain caused headaches for electric utilities.
As of 3:30 p.m., a total of 145,301 outages were reported from various utilities across the Lowcountry region.
Ian made landfall at 2:05 p.m. just south of Georgetown, the National Weather Service reported. But well before that, the number of outages were already approaching the 100,000-mark.
Dominion Energy
Dominion Energy is reporting more than 99,000 Lowcountry customers impacted by 779 active outages as of 3:00 p.m. Friday.
- Charleston County: 61,971
- Berkeley County: 11,684
- Dorchester County: 19,688
- Colleton County: 60
- Beaufort County: 406
- Orangeburg County: 6,094
Outages can be reported through the Dominion Energy app or by calling 888-333-4465 or by texting 467234.
Berkeley Electric Cooperative
The Berkeley Electric Cooperative is reporting more than 27,000 outages as of 3:30 p.m. across the Tri-County area.
- Charleston County: 7,647
- Berkeley County: 19,544
- Dorchester County: 735
Outages can be reported by calling 888-253-4232.
Edisto Electric Cooperative
Edisto Electric is reporting a total of 1,970 customers impacted by active outages as of 1:15 p.m. Friday.
- Berkeley County: 0
- Dorchester County: 1,216
- Orangeburg County: 52
Outages can be reported by calling 800-433-3292.
Coastal Electric Cooperative
The Coastal Electric Cooperative reported just 15 outages in Dorchester County.
- Colleton County: 0
- Dorchester County: 15
Outages can be reported by calling 843-538-5800.
Santee Electric Cooperative
The Santee Electric Cooperative reported almost 10,000 outages as of 3:30 p.m. in Lowcountry counties.
- Berkeley County: 254
- Georgetown County: 5,448
- Williamsburg County: 3,955
Santee Electric Coop customers can report outages by calling 1-888-239-2300.
Santee Cooper
Santee Cooper reported 32,156 customers impacted by active outages as of 3:30 p.m., but the majority, nearly 80% of them, were in Horry County.
- Charleston County: 0
- Berkeley County: 1,023
- Georgetown County: 5,509
- Williamsburg County: 0
- Horry County: 25,624
Santee Cooper customers can report outages by calling 888-769-7688.
