POWER OUTAGES: More than 90K without power across Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The number of Lowcountry electric customers reported without power Friday neared the 100,000-mark as Hurricane Ian continued battering the South Carolina coast with heavy winds and rain.
Dominion Energy
Dominion Energy is reporting more than 60,000 customers impacted by 700 active outages as of 1:15 p.m. Friday.
- Charleston County: 44,972
- Berkeley County: 5,114
- Dorchester County: 7,381
- Colleton County: 49
- Beaufort County: 480
- Orangeburg County: 12
Outages can be reported through the Dominion Energy app or by calling 888-333-4465 or by texting 467234.
Berkeley Electric Cooperative
The Berkeley Electric Cooperative is reporting more than 20,000 outages as of 1:15 p.m. across the Tri-County area.
- Charleston County: 10,090
- Berkeley County: 9,983
- Dorchester County: 507
Outages can be reported by calling 888-253-4232.
Edisto Electric Cooperative
Edisto Electric is reporting a total of 1,970 customers impacted by active outages as of 1:15 p.m. Friday.
- Berkeley County: 0
- Dorchester County: 1,173
- Orangeburg County: 423
Outages can be reported by calling 800-433-3292.
Coastal Electric Cooperative
The Coastal Electric Cooperative reported fewer than 100 outages.
- Colleton County: 53
- Dorchester County: 42
Outages can be reported by calling 843-538-5800.
Santee Electric Cooperative
The Santee Electric Cooperative reported more than 8,600 outages as of 1:15 p.m., but some of them were in the Pee Dee region.
- Berkeley County: 246
- Georgetown County: 3,605
- Williamsburg County: 2,798
Santee Electric Coop customers can report outages by calling 1-888-239-2300.
Santee Cooper
Santee Cooper is reporting 6,368 customers impacted by active outages as of 1:15 p.m., but the majority of them were in Horry County.
- Charleston County: 0
- Berkeley County: 1,925
- Georgetown County: 2,170
- Williamsburg County: 0
- Horry County: 2,273
Santee Cooper customers can report outages by calling 888-769-7688.
