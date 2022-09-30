POWER OUTAGES: More than 90K without power across Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The number of Lowcountry electric customers reported without power Friday neared the 100,000-mark as Hurricane Ian continued battering the South Carolina coast with heavy winds and rain.

Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy is reporting more than 60,000 customers impacted by 700 active outages as of 1:15 p.m. Friday.

Charleston County: 44,972

Berkeley County: 5,114

Dorchester County: 7,381

Colleton County: 49

Beaufort County: 480

Orangeburg County: 12

Outages can be reported through the Dominion Energy app or by calling 888-333-4465 or by texting 467234.

Berkeley Electric Cooperative

The Berkeley Electric Cooperative is reporting more than 20,000 outages as of 1:15 p.m. across the Tri-County area.

Charleston County: 10,090

Berkeley County: 9,983

Dorchester County: 507

Outages can be reported by calling 888-253-4232.

Edisto Electric Cooperative

Edisto Electric is reporting a total of 1,970 customers impacted by active outages as of 1:15 p.m. Friday.

Berkeley County: 0

Dorchester County: 1,173

Orangeburg County: 423

Outages can be reported by calling 800-433-3292.

Coastal Electric Cooperative

The Coastal Electric Cooperative reported fewer than 100 outages.

Colleton County: 53

Dorchester County: 42

Outages can be reported by calling 843-538-5800.

Santee Electric Cooperative

The Santee Electric Cooperative reported more than 8,600 outages as of 1:15 p.m., but some of them were in the Pee Dee region.

Berkeley County: 246

Georgetown County: 3,605

Williamsburg County: 2,798

Santee Electric Coop customers can report outages by calling 1-888-239-2300.

Santee Cooper

Santee Cooper is reporting 6,368 customers impacted by active outages as of 1:15 p.m., but the majority of them were in Horry County.

Charleston County: 0

Berkeley County: 1,925

Georgetown County: 2,170

Williamsburg County: 0

Horry County: 2,273

Santee Cooper customers can report outages by calling 888-769-7688.

