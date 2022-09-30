SC Lottery
POWER OUTAGES: More than 90K without power across Lowcountry

By Steven Ardary
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 4:54 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The number of Lowcountry electric customers reported without power Friday neared the 100,000-mark as Hurricane Ian continued battering the South Carolina coast with heavy winds and rain.

Click here to watch live coverage.

Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy is reporting more than 60,000 customers impacted by 700 active outages as of 1:15 p.m. Friday.

Click here to view the most up-to-date outage map.

  • Charleston County: 44,972
  • Berkeley County: 5,114
  • Dorchester County: 7,381
  • Colleton County: 49
  • Beaufort County: 480
  • Orangeburg County: 12

Outages can be reported through the Dominion Energy app or by calling 888-333-4465 or by texting 467234.

Berkeley Electric Cooperative

The Berkeley Electric Cooperative is reporting more than 20,000 outages as of 1:15 p.m. across the Tri-County area.

Click here to view the most up-to-date outage map.

  • Charleston County: 10,090
  • Berkeley County: 9,983
  • Dorchester County: 507

Outages can be reported by calling 888-253-4232.

Edisto Electric Cooperative

Edisto Electric is reporting a total of 1,970 customers impacted by active outages as of 1:15 p.m. Friday.

Click here to view the most up-to-date outage map.

  • Berkeley County: 0
  • Dorchester County: 1,173
  • Orangeburg County: 423

Outages can be reported by calling 800-433-3292.

Coastal Electric Cooperative

The Coastal Electric Cooperative reported fewer than 100 outages.

Click here to view the most up-to-date outage map.

  • Colleton County: 53
  • Dorchester County: 42

Outages can be reported by calling 843-538-5800.

Santee Electric Cooperative

The Santee Electric Cooperative reported more than 8,600 outages as of 1:15 p.m., but some of them were in the Pee Dee region.

Click here to view the most up-to-date outage map.

  • Berkeley County: 246
  • Georgetown County: 3,605
  • Williamsburg County: 2,798

Santee Electric Coop customers can report outages by calling 1-888-239-2300.

Santee Cooper

Santee Cooper is reporting 6,368 customers impacted by active outages as of 1:15 p.m., but the majority of them were in Horry County.

Click here to view the most up-to-date outage map.

  • Charleston County: 0
  • Berkeley County: 1,925
  • Georgetown County: 2,170
  • Williamsburg County: 0
  • Horry County: 2,273

Santee Cooper customers can report outages by calling 888-769-7688.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

