POWER OUTAGES: Nearly 85K remain without power across Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Updated totals just before 6 p.m. Friday show utilities are making progress in restoring electricity, but more than 84,000 electric customers remained offline in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.
Ian made landfall at 2:05 p.m. just south of Georgetown, the National Weather Service reported. But well before that, the number of outages were already approaching the 100,000-mark.
Dominion Energy
Dominion Energy is reporting more than nearly 60,000 Lowcountry customers without power, down from just under 100,000 three hours earlier.
- Charleston County: 44,186
- Berkeley County: 5,922
- Dorchester County: 6,491
- Colleton County: 66
- Beaufort County: 203
- Orangeburg County: 2,276
Outages can be reported through the Dominion Energy app or by calling 888-333-4465 or by texting 467234.
Berkeley Electric Cooperative
The Berkeley Electric Cooperative is reporting more than 10,284 outages as of 6 p.m. across the Tri-County area, down from more than 27,000 at 3:30 p.m.
- Charleston County: 1,862
- Berkeley County: 8,141
- Dorchester County: 281
Outages can be reported by calling 888-253-4232.
Edisto Electric Cooperative
Edisto Electric is reporting a total of 1,593 customers impacted by active outages as of 6 p.m. Friday.
- Berkeley County: 1
- Dorchester County: 835
- Orangeburg County: 721
Outages can be reported by calling 800-433-3292.
Coastal Electric Cooperative
The Coastal Electric Cooperative reported no outages in Lowcountry counties.
- Colleton County: 0
- Dorchester County: 0
Outages can be reported by calling 843-538-5800.
Santee Electric Cooperative
The Santee Electric Cooperative reported almost 8,700 outages as of 6 p.m. in Lowcountry counties.
- Berkeley County: 246
- Georgetown County: 5,552
- Williamsburg County: 2,879
Santee Electric Coop customers can report outages by calling 1-888-239-2300.
Santee Cooper
Santee Cooper reported more than 36,000 customers impacted by active outages as of 6 p.m., but the majority, nearly 87% of them, were in Horry County.
- Charleston County: 0
- Berkeley County: 979
- Georgetown County: 3,904
- Williamsburg County: 0
- Horry County: 31,471
Santee Cooper customers can report outages by calling 888-769-7688.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
