POWER OUTAGES: Nearly 85K remain without power across Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Updated totals just before 6 p.m. Friday show utilities are making progress in restoring electricity, but more than 84,000 electric customers remained offline in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

Ian made landfall at 2:05 p.m. just south of Georgetown, the National Weather Service reported. But well before that, the number of outages were already approaching the 100,000-mark.

Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy is reporting more than nearly 60,000 Lowcountry customers without power, down from just under 100,000 three hours earlier.

Charleston County: 44,186

Berkeley County: 5,922

Dorchester County: 6,491

Colleton County: 66

Beaufort County: 203

Orangeburg County: 2,276

Outages can be reported through the Dominion Energy app or by calling 888-333-4465 or by texting 467234.

Berkeley Electric Cooperative

The Berkeley Electric Cooperative is reporting more than 10,284 outages as of 6 p.m. across the Tri-County area, down from more than 27,000 at 3:30 p.m.

Charleston County: 1,862

Berkeley County: 8,141

Dorchester County: 281

Outages can be reported by calling 888-253-4232.

Edisto Electric Cooperative

Edisto Electric is reporting a total of 1,593 customers impacted by active outages as of 6 p.m. Friday.

Berkeley County: 1

Dorchester County: 835

Orangeburg County: 721

Outages can be reported by calling 800-433-3292.

Coastal Electric Cooperative

The Coastal Electric Cooperative reported no outages in Lowcountry counties.

Colleton County: 0

Dorchester County: 0

Outages can be reported by calling 843-538-5800.

Santee Electric Cooperative

The Santee Electric Cooperative reported almost 8,700 outages as of 6 p.m. in Lowcountry counties.

Berkeley County: 246

Georgetown County: 5,552

Williamsburg County: 2,879

Santee Electric Coop customers can report outages by calling 1-888-239-2300.

Santee Cooper

Santee Cooper reported more than 36,000 customers impacted by active outages as of 6 p.m., but the majority, nearly 87% of them, were in Horry County.

Charleston County: 0

Berkeley County: 979

Georgetown County: 3,904

Williamsburg County: 0

Horry County: 31,471

Santee Cooper customers can report outages by calling 888-769-7688.

