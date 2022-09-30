POWER OUTAGES: Tens of thousands without power across Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Lowcountry power utilities reported more than 30,000 outages across the Lowcountry by mid-morning Friday as Hurricane Ian approached the South Carolina coast.
Click here to watch live coverage.
Dominion Energy
Dominion Energy is reporting 17,805 customers impacted by 341 active outages as of 11:30 a.m. Friday morning.
Click here to view the most up-to-date outage map.
- Charleston County: 12,638
- Berkeley County: 601
- Dorchester County: 1,389
- Colleton County: 139
- Beaufort County: 1,751
- Orangeburg County: 1,150
Outages can be reported through the Dominion Energy app or by calling 888-333-4465 or by texting 467234.
Berkeley Electric Cooperative
The Berkeley Electric Cooperative is reporting more than 9,000 outages as of 11:30 a.m. across the Tri-County area.
Click here to view the most up-to-date outage map.
- Charleston County: 4,437
- Berkeley County: 4,262
- Dorchester County: 507
Outages can be reported by calling 888-253-4232.
Edisto Electric Cooperative
Edisto Electric is reporting more than 700 customers impacted by active outages as of 11:30 a.m. Friday morning.
Click here to view the most up-to-date outage map.
- Dorchester County: 717
Outages can be reported by calling 800-433-3292.
Coastal Electric Cooperative
The Coastal Electric Cooperative reported hundreds of outages in Colleton County.
Click here to view the most up-to-date outage map.
- Colleton County: 723
Outages can be reported by calling 843-538-5800.
Santee Cooper
Santee Cooper is reporting 4,100 customers impacted by active outages as of 11:30 a.m., but the majority of them were in Horry County.
Click here to view the most up-to-date outage map.
- Charleston County: 0
- Berkeley County: 1,007
- Georgetown County: 62
- Williamsburg County: 0
- Horry County: 3,098
Santee Cooper customers can report outages by calling 888-769-7688.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.