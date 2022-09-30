POWER OUTAGES: Tens of thousands without power across Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Lowcountry power utilities reported more than 30,000 outages across the Lowcountry by mid-morning Friday as Hurricane Ian approached the South Carolina coast.

Click here to watch live coverage.

Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy is reporting 17,805 customers impacted by 341 active outages as of 11:30 a.m. Friday morning.

Click here to view the most up-to-date outage map.

Charleston County: 12,638

Berkeley County: 601

Dorchester County: 1,389

Colleton County: 139

Beaufort County: 1,751

Orangeburg County: 1,150

Outages can be reported through the Dominion Energy app or by calling 888-333-4465 or by texting 467234.

Berkeley Electric Cooperative

The Berkeley Electric Cooperative is reporting more than 9,000 outages as of 11:30 a.m. across the Tri-County area.

Click here to view the most up-to-date outage map.

Charleston County: 4,437

Berkeley County: 4,262

Dorchester County: 507

Outages can be reported by calling 888-253-4232.

Edisto Electric Cooperative

Edisto Electric is reporting more than 700 customers impacted by active outages as of 11:30 a.m. Friday morning.

Click here to view the most up-to-date outage map.

Dorchester County: 717

Outages can be reported by calling 800-433-3292.

Coastal Electric Cooperative

The Coastal Electric Cooperative reported hundreds of outages in Colleton County.

Click here to view the most up-to-date outage map.

Colleton County: 723

Outages can be reported by calling 843-538-5800.

Santee Cooper

Santee Cooper is reporting 4,100 customers impacted by active outages as of 11:30 a.m., but the majority of them were in Horry County.

Click here to view the most up-to-date outage map.

Charleston County: 0

Berkeley County: 1,007

Georgetown County: 62

Williamsburg County: 0

Horry County: 3,098

Santee Cooper customers can report outages by calling 888-769-7688.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.