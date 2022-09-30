SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

POWER OUTAGES: Tens of thousands without power across Lowcountry

By Steven Ardary
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 4:54 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Lowcountry power utilities reported more than 30,000 outages across the Lowcountry by mid-morning Friday as Hurricane Ian approached the South Carolina coast.

Click here to watch live coverage.

Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy is reporting 17,805 customers impacted by 341 active outages as of 11:30 a.m. Friday morning.

Click here to view the most up-to-date outage map.

  • Charleston County: 12,638
  • Berkeley County: 601
  • Dorchester County: 1,389
  • Colleton County: 139
  • Beaufort County: 1,751
  • Orangeburg County: 1,150

Outages can be reported through the Dominion Energy app or by calling 888-333-4465 or by texting 467234.

Berkeley Electric Cooperative

The Berkeley Electric Cooperative is reporting more than 9,000 outages as of 11:30 a.m. across the Tri-County area.

Click here to view the most up-to-date outage map.

  • Charleston County: 4,437
  • Berkeley County: 4,262
  • Dorchester County: 507

Outages can be reported by calling 888-253-4232.

Edisto Electric Cooperative

Edisto Electric is reporting more than 700 customers impacted by active outages as of 11:30 a.m. Friday morning.

Click here to view the most up-to-date outage map.

  • Dorchester County: 717

Outages can be reported by calling 800-433-3292.

Coastal Electric Cooperative

The Coastal Electric Cooperative reported hundreds of outages in Colleton County.

Click here to view the most up-to-date outage map.

  • Colleton County: 723

Outages can be reported by calling 843-538-5800.

Santee Cooper

Santee Cooper is reporting 4,100 customers impacted by active outages as of 11:30 a.m., but the majority of them were in Horry County.

Click here to view the most up-to-date outage map.

  • Charleston County: 0
  • Berkeley County: 1,007
  • Georgetown County: 62
  • Williamsburg County: 0
  • Horry County: 3,098

Santee Cooper customers can report outages by calling 888-769-7688.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall somewhere between Charleston and Myrtle Beach early...
WATCH LIVE: FIRST ALERT: Hurricane Ian acceleration toward the South Carolina coast
Schools, colleges and government offices are closing or adjusting schedules because of possible...
CLOSINGS & CANCELLATIONS: Schools, government offices, attractions, hospitals announce plans
Flooding has caused several road closures around the area Friday.
FIRST ALERT: Flooding, downed trees closing roads around Lowcountry
Officials say two people were killed and several people were injured in an early-morning fire...
Officials: 2 dead in Summerville apartment fire

Latest News

Flooding has caused several road closures around the area Friday.
FIRST ALERT: Flooding, downed trees closing roads around Lowcountry
The airfield at Charleston International Airport was closed Friday morning as Hurricane Ian...
Charleston International Airport airfield closed
The Hanahan Police Department is investigating gunshots fired at an apartment complex early...
Police investigating shots fired at Hanahan apartment complex
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: 11 p.m. Hurricane Ian update