POWER OUTAGES: Thousands without power in Lowcountry

By Steven Ardary
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 4:54 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Power outages are being reported as wind and rain from Hurricane Ian are expected to impact the Lowcountry on Friday.

Click here to watch live coverage.

Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy is reporting 12,106 customers impacted by 223 active outages as of 10:40 a.m. Friday morning.

Click here to view the most up-to-date outage map.

Outages can be reported through the Dominion Energy app or by calling 888-333-4465 or by texting 467234.

Berkeley Electric Cooperative

Berkeley Electric is reporting 9,767 customers impacted by active outages as of 10:40 a.m. across Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester Counties.

Click here to view the most up-to-date outage map.

Outages can be reported by calling 888-253-4232.

Santee Cooper

Santee Cooper is reporting 4,960 customers impacted by active outages as of 10:40 a.m.

Click here to view the most up-to-date outage map.

Santee Cooper customers can report outages by calling 888-769-7688.

Edisto Electric

Edisto Electric is reporting 276 customers impacted by active outages as of 10:40 a.m. Friday morning.

Click here to view the most up-to-date outage map.

Outages can be reported by calling 800-433-3292.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

