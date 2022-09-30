POWER OUTAGES: Thousands without power in Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Power outages are being reported as wind and rain from Hurricane Ian are expected to impact the Lowcountry on Friday.

Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy is reporting 12,106 customers impacted by 223 active outages as of 10:40 a.m. Friday morning.

Outages can be reported through the Dominion Energy app or by calling 888-333-4465 or by texting 467234.

Berkeley Electric Cooperative

Berkeley Electric is reporting 9,767 customers impacted by active outages as of 10:40 a.m. across Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester Counties.

Outages can be reported by calling 888-253-4232.

Santee Cooper

Santee Cooper is reporting 4,960 customers impacted by active outages as of 10:40 a.m.

Santee Cooper customers can report outages by calling 888-769-7688.

Edisto Electric

Edisto Electric is reporting 276 customers impacted by active outages as of 10:40 a.m. Friday morning.

Outages can be reported by calling 800-433-3292.

