See property damage from Hurricane Ian? Here’s how to report it

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Now that Hurricane Ian has made landfall, municipalities are asking residents to alert them to damage in the storn’s aftermath.

Berkeley County

Berkeley County is asking residents who have encountered damage to report it to them.

The county has a Storm Damage Report Form on its website.

Charleston County

Charleston County residents are asked to call 800-451-1954 to report any damage to homes or property. County officials said shelters would remain open until 4 p.m. Saturday and buses would begin taking people from shelters back to their original pickup locations beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday.

Charleston County will move to OPCON 2 at 8 p.m. Friday and plans to reopen offices and resume normal operations on Monday.

The county’s citizen’s information line will remain open until midnight Saturday morning. The numbers is 843-746-3900 (or 843-746-3909 for Spanish-speaking callers).

North Charleston

The city of North Charleston says inspectors have already begun conducting damage assessments, but are asking residents to provide information.

Property owners or residents can report storm damage or water intrusion of any degree at this website.

City inspectors will document damage with a home visit and will perform a life safety inspection to ensure no hazards exists within the damaged structure, city spokesman Ryan Johnson. For property with damage already observed from initial drive-through assessments, inspectors will approach the home and ask the resident to enter for a proper assessment.

Documentation of all damage within the city is in accordance with the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Assessments must be documented for disaster declarations, which may lead to federal assistance.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.