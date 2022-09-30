SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

VIDEO: Man arrested after walking into convenience store with shotgun

Police say a 32-year-old man walked into a gas station armed with a shotgun. (SOURCE: WALA)
By Stephen Moody and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA/Gray News) - A man in Florida has been arrested after walking into a gas station earlier this month with a shotgun, according to officials.

The incident was caught on surveillance cameras and released this week by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

The video begins with the man walking into the convenience store.

The clerk sees the man and runs behind the register to grab his own weapon.

When the man finally sees the clerk, he strikes up a conversation.

“I don’t mean no harm; I’m just not from around here,” the man says.

“What you got in your hand, bro?” the clerk says.

“I got a big*** mother****** gun,” the man says.

The conversation continues as the man acknowledges the clerk’s gun.

“What’s that?” the man says.

“It’s a .45,” the clerk responds.

Eventually, the man leaves the store.

WALA reports authorities later identified the man as 32-year-old Rakim Tate.

Florida police would arrest him in Santa Rosa County. According to jail records, he was charged with carrying a prohibited weapon and robbery.

Copyright 2022 WALA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Schools, colleges and government offices are closing or adjusting schedules because of possible...
CLOSINGS & CANCELLATIONS: Schools, government offices, attractions, hospitals announce plans
A hurricane watch is now in effect from the South Carolina-Georgia line to the Charleston...
FIRST ALERT: Ian upgraded back to hurricane, aims for SC coast
Officials say two people were killed and several people were injured in an early-morning fire...
Officials: 2 dead in Summerville apartment fire
Three Charleston County municipalities plan to distribute sandbags to residents Wednesday to...
SANDBAGS: These municipalities are offering sandbags for residents
Gov. Henry McMaster urged South Carolinians to prepare for the arrival of Hurricane Ian but...
McMaster declares state of emergency ahead of Ian’s arrival

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Ian
A hurricane watch is now in effect from the South Carolina-Georgia line to the Charleston...
FIRST ALERT: Ian upgraded back to hurricane, aims for SC coast
In this aerial photo, damaged boats and debris are stacked along the shore in the aftermath of...
Floods trap many in Florida as Ian heads to South Carolina
Authorities say an 11-year-old child has died after falling from a balcony in Panama City...
11-year-old boy dies after falling from 19th-floor balcony, police say
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
CDC: Some monkeypox cases more severe than ‘originally thought’