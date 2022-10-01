SC Lottery
Appalachian State cruises over The Citadel 49-0

The Citadel Football
The Citadel Football(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Chase Brice threw for four touchdowns, ran for another and Appalachian State rolled to a 49-0 win on Saturday over The Citadel.

The Mountaineers’ (3-2) first four games were decided by four points or fewer but that wasn’t the case against the Bulldogs (2-2), who they outgained 545-223.

It was the 43rd meeting between the teams but the first nonconference game between them since the Mountaineers left for the FBS.

The Mountaineers scored touchdowns on five of their first six possessions in taking off to a 35-0 lead.

Brice was 12-of-18 passing for 265 yards with two of his scoring throws going to Christian Horn, one an 80-yarder. Horn’s older brother, Brian Horn, plays linebacker for The Citadel. Christian Horn finished with 132 yards receiving and two touchdowns. Camerun Peoples rushed for 102 yards, 73 coming on a second-quarter TD.

Bulldogs grad transfer quarterback Peyton Derrick started his collegiate career at Appalachian State, where he spent two years before playing three seasons at Wofford. The triple-option oriented Bulldogs couldn’t generate much offense, picking up 172 yards on 59 attempts for a 2.9 average.

The shutout was the first for the Mountaineers since a 34-0 victory over Toledo in 2017.

