Bicyclist injured in Johns Island crash

It happened around 7:30 p.m. on Maybank Highway.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 9:57 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A bicyclist was taken to the hospital Friday night after a crash on Johns Island.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. on Maybank Highway.

Charleston Police say after the crash, the driver of the vehicle that hit the bicyclist stayed on the scene.

The bicyclist’s conditions is not imminently known. The department’s traffic division is investigating the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

