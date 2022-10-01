Bicyclist injured in Johns Island crash

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A bicyclist was taken to the hospital Friday night after a crash on Johns Island.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. on Maybank Highway.

Charleston Police say after the crash, the driver of the vehicle that hit the bicyclist stayed on the scene.

The bicyclist’s conditions is not imminently known. The department’s traffic division is investigating the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Charleston Police confirm they are investigating an accident involving a car and a bicycle. The bicyclist was taken to the hospital, injuries unknown this time. #chsnews https://t.co/39YB6jdHUm — Thomas Gruel (@thomasdgruel) October 1, 2022

