Charleston International Airport reopens airfield
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston International Airport has reopened after an extended closure of its airfield following Hurricane Ian.
The airport, which was closed most of Friday, was originally scheduled to reopen at 6 a.m. Saturday, but that was extended until around 10:30 a.m., according to airport spokesperson Spencer Pryor.
The airport previously announced the airfield would close once wind speeds reached 35 knots.
