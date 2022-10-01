Charleston International Airport reopens airfield

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston International Airport has reopened after an extended closure of its airfield following Hurricane Ian.

The airport, which was closed most of Friday, was originally scheduled to reopen at 6 a.m. Saturday, but that was extended until around 10:30 a.m., according to airport spokesperson Spencer Pryor.

The airport previously announced the airfield would close once wind speeds reached 35 knots.

