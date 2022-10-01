SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Crews respond to structure fire in Garden City

Structure Fire on South Waccamaw Drive
Structure Fire on South Waccamaw Drive(Jeffrey Mcclure)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 9:35 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews are responding to the scene of a fire in the Garden City area.

The Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District said it’s responding to the area of South Waccamaw Drive, Horry County Fire Rescue is also on scene.

Residents near the fire are unable to get to their homes at this time.

There are very limited details about the fire.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Ian officially made landfall Friday afternoon just south of Georgetown as a Category...
Ian downgraded after making landfall near Georgetown
School districts, businesses and community events announced closings, cancellations and...
CLOSINGS & CANCELLATIONS: Schools, government offices, attractions, hospitals announce plans
Flooding has caused several road closures around the area Friday.
FIRST ALERT: Flooding, downed trees closing roads around Lowcountry
Power outages are being reported as wind and rain from Hurricane Ian are expected to impact the...
POWER OUTAGES: Crews working to restore power across Lowcountry
Officials say two people were killed and several people were injured in an early-morning fire...
Officials: 2 dead in Summerville apartment fire

Latest News

Power outages are being reported as wind and rain from Hurricane Ian are expected to impact the...
POWER OUTAGES: Crews working to restore power across Lowcountry
It happened around 7:30 p.m. on Maybank Highway.
Bicyclist injured in Johns Island crash
It happened on Laurie Street sometime around 5 p.m.
Mayor: Male kills 2 in Andrews shooting, takes own life
Police say the lines are once again safe, and the Isle of Palms Fire Department put out the fire.
FIRST ALERT: Power pole fire extinguished on Isle of Palms