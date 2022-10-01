Crews respond to structure fire in Garden City

GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews are responding to the scene of a fire in the Garden City area.

The Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District said it’s responding to the area of South Waccamaw Drive, Horry County Fire Rescue is also on scene.

Residents near the fire are unable to get to their homes at this time.

There are very limited details about the fire.

