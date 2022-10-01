FIRST ALERT: Power pole on fire, lines down on Isle of Palms

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are asking the public to avoid the area of Cameron Boulevard, and 34th Avenue as a power pole is on fire.

The Isle of Palms Police Department tweeted about the fire around 8:35 p.m. on Friday. Police say the pole and lines are down in the area.

Police and the city’s fire department are on the scene.

There is no official word yet on what caused the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Power pole on fire at Cameron Blvd / 34th Av. Pole and lines are down in the area. Please stay out of the area. #IOPPD & @IOPCity FD on scene. Stay out of the area it is not safe at this time!#chsnews #chstrfc — IsleofPalmsPD (@IsleofPalmsPD) October 1, 2022

