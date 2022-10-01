SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: Power pole on fire, lines down on Isle of Palms

Police are asking the public to avoid the area of Cameron Boulevard, and 34th Avenue as a power pole is on fire.(Live 5)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 8:46 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are asking the public to avoid the area of Cameron Boulevard, and 34th Avenue as a power pole is on fire.

The Isle of Palms Police Department tweeted about the fire around 8:35 p.m. on Friday. Police say the pole and lines are down in the area.

Police and the city’s fire department are on the scene.

There is no official word yet on what caused the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

