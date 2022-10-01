First responders encourage safety as cleanup from Hurricane Ian begins

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - As the Grand Strand and Pee Dee wake up to the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Saturday, first responders are reminding those cleaning up to do so safely.

In a statement, Horry County Fire Rescue said some residents may want to leave the work to the professionals - but to also watch for any hazards like chemicals, sharp objects and wildlife hidden in water or piles of debris.

“When collecting branches, limbs, leaves and other natural items from your property that might have fallen, remember to be extremely diligent with any kind of saw, axe or cutting tools,” the department said.

HCFR also encourages caution with any type of open burning and for those looking to do so to call the South Carolina Forestry Commission and review important information online.

“Horry County Fire Rescue cares about your safety, and we hope for the best for our region as we work through recovery after sustaining the effects of Hurricane Ian,” the department said.

Ian made landfall in Georgetown County Friday afternoon and lashed the Grand Strand and Pee Dee with heavy rain, storm surge and strong winds.

