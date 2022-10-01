SC Lottery
Mayor: Man kills 2 in Andrews shooting, takes own life

It happened on Laurie Street sometime around 5 p.m.(Live 5)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 10:14 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ANDREWS, S.C. (WCSC) - The Andrews Police Department is investigating a Friday afternoon shooting that left two women and the shooting suspect dead.

It happened on Laurie Street sometime around 5 p.m.

Andrews Mayor Frank McClary confirmed that a male shot and killed two women. The suspect then died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to McClary.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office responded to help keep the scene contained.

The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victims.

