North Carolina reports four storm-related deaths due to Hurricane Ian

Three of the deaths that were reported involved vehicles.
Flooding from Hurricane Ian
Flooding from Hurricane Ian(WECT)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The remnants of Hurricane Ian are mostly past the Carolinas on Saturday afternoon, but not before it left a swath of damage on the North and South Carolina coasts, and caused multiple deaths in N.C.

According to Gov. Roy Cooper, four people were killed in storm-related incidents as Ian passed through.

The first death came on Friday when a 25-year-old man lost control of his automobile in Johnston County and hydroplaned into another vehicle.

A 24-year-old woman died on Friday afternoon when her vehicle went off of a wet road in Clayton and struck a tree.

On Friday night, a 22-year-old man drowned in Martin County after the truck he was driving left the roadway and became submerged in a swampy area.

The fourth death happened on Saturday in Johnston County when a 65-year-old man died from carbon monoxide poisoning due to running a generator in a closed garage. His wife had to be hospitalized.

The State of North Carolina requested a federal emergency declaration Friday afternoon and it was granted early Saturday by President Biden and FEMA.

The emergency declaration provides federal recovery support and reimbursement for emergency protective expenses incurred by state and local governments during the storm.

Damage assessments that are beginning now will determine if Ian’s effects in North Carolina qualify for further federal assistance.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

