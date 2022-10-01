One dead in collision involving tractor trailer in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Troopers say one person is dead following a collision that involved a freightliner tractor-trailer in Orangeburg County early Saturday morning.

The collision happened around 5:45 a.m. on SC 389 near Cornflower Road, according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell.

The driver of a Kia Soul was traveling west on SC 389 when it went left of center and struck a tractor trailer that was traveling east on the same road.

The driver of the Kia Soul died in the collision.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet identified the name of the victim.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.