Pawley’s Island to reopen Causeways after Hurricane Ian

The town of Pawley’s Island says they will reopen the causeways at 10 a.m. Saturday after...
The town of Pawley's Island says they will reopen the causeways at 10 a.m. Saturday after closing them ahead of Hurricane Ian.
By Bryce Jacquot
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
PAWLEY’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The town of Pawley’s Island says they will reopen the causeways at 10 a.m. Saturday after closing them ahead of Hurricane Ian.

At an emergency town council meeting, officials said they’re reopening the causeways for homeowners, contractors, and rental company reps including renters.

There is no official word on when the rest of the island will be reopening.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

