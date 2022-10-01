Pawleys Island residents begin cleanup after Ian, governor assesses damage

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Homeowners on Pawleys Island are starting to clean up after Hurricane Ian brought strong winds, rain and flooding to the area.

A day after Ian hit Pawleys Island with 85 mph winds as a Category 1 hurricane, residents are starting to file back into the island to check out the damage not only to their homes but to the Pawleys Island Pier.

State department of transportation workers and neighbors could be seen cleaning up mud and debris on the island Saturday.

The North Causeway, which connects the island to the mainland, was reopened to homeowners and renters at around 10 a.m. Town officials hope to reopen the island to the public on Monday.

Gov. Henry McMaster also toured the island for damage and visited what was left of the pier. The governor said there were no deaths related to Hurricane Ian hitting South Carolina.

He also said there was never a moment when officials believed evacuating the Grand Strand of islands was mandatory.

Some neighbors on the south end of the island said the damage was limited to mud and debris ruining tools and items in their storage closets. However, Robert Pait said 3 feet of floodwater got into the bottom floor of his home and will cost tens of thousands of dollars to fix.

“Everything down here 3 foot above the floor is all soaked,” Pait said. “The walls are going to have to be taken out. Everything in here is got to be got rid of. It’s all soaked – refrigerator, stove, cabinets, bathroom, vanities – everything is destroyed.”

While the community continues to clean up, some neighbors said Hurricane Ian was worse than Hurricane Matthew from several years ago.

