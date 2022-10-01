SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Pawleys Island residents begin cleanup after Ian, governor assesses damage

Homeowners on Pawleys Island are starting to clean up after Hurricane Ian brought strong winds, rain and flooding to the area.
By Rey Llerena
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Homeowners on Pawleys Island are starting to clean up after Hurricane Ian brought strong winds, rain and flooding to the area.

A day after Ian hit Pawleys Island with 85 mph winds as a Category 1 hurricane, residents are starting to file back into the island to check out the damage not only to their homes but to the Pawleys Island Pier.

State department of transportation workers and neighbors could be seen cleaning up mud and debris on the island Saturday.

The North Causeway, which connects the island to the mainland, was reopened to homeowners and renters at around 10 a.m. Town officials hope to reopen the island to the public on Monday.

Gov. Henry McMaster also toured the island for damage and visited what was left of the pier. The governor said there were no deaths related to Hurricane Ian hitting South Carolina.

He also said there was never a moment when officials believed evacuating the Grand Strand of islands was mandatory.

Some neighbors on the south end of the island said the damage was limited to mud and debris ruining tools and items in their storage closets. However, Robert Pait said 3 feet of floodwater got into the bottom floor of his home and will cost tens of thousands of dollars to fix.

“Everything down here 3 foot above the floor is all soaked,” Pait said. “The walls are going to have to be taken out. Everything in here is got to be got rid of. It’s all soaked – refrigerator, stove, cabinets, bathroom, vanities – everything is destroyed.”

While the community continues to clean up, some neighbors said Hurricane Ian was worse than Hurricane Matthew from several years ago.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Ian officially made landfall Friday afternoon just south of Georgetown as a Category...
Ian downgraded after making landfall near Georgetown
Flooding has caused several road closures around the area Friday.
FIRST ALERT: Flooding, downed trees closing roads around Lowcountry
Power outages are being reported as wind and rain from Hurricane Ian are expected to impact the...
POWER OUTAGES: Crews working to restore power across Lowcountry
Charleston Police blocked off the Ashley River bridges Friday morning because of a downed power...
PHOTOS & VIDEOS: Hurricane Ian impacts the Lowcountry
The tail end of a pier on Pawleys Island collapsed Friday afternoon and is floating in the water.
Pawleys Island pier collapses amid Ian surge

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Pawleys Island residents begin cleanup after Ian, governor assesses damage
Power outages are being reported as wind and rain from Hurricane Ian are expected to impact the...
POWER OUTAGES: Crews working to restore power across Lowcountry
FILE - Ian made a second landfall Friday on South Carolina's coast and it is now a...
Ian leaves dozens dead as focus turns to rescue, recovery
The briefing was at the Beck Recreation Center and featured leaders from the Lowcountry, Grand...
Gov. McMaster holds 2nd briefing on recovery from Ian: ‘South Carolina stood strong’